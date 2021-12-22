Clubhouse Launches Saved Replays, Unveils New App Icon

Clubhouse has snuck in one last update ahead of the holiday break, with a new ‘Saved Replays’ option which will enable users to save the audio from recorded Clubhouse chats to listen to at a later stage.

As you can see in these screenshots, posted by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, you’ll be able to save replays for a room by tapping on the three dots menu from either the hallway or a live room, within which you’ll now see an option to ‘Save Replay’ for later. You’ll then be able to find your Saved Replays via a new share icon at the top of your profile.

Clubhouse officially launched its recorded rooms option last month, after it was spotted in testing by various users, and the capacity to save the audio for a later stage adds to the utility and functionality of the option, providing more flexibility, and utility, in your Clubhouse experience.

Though I’m guessing not many people will care. Clubhouse has dropped off the face of the social media earth after its massive, sudden rise earlier in the year, and while audio social is still being used by many, it now seems fairly clear that it’s not the game-changing format that some had envisioned at one stage.

But there may still be opportunity in the format, and as such, providing more usage options can only be beneficial, especially given this new process will help to extend the value of your chats.

In other news, Clubhouse has also unveiled a new app icon, with streaming influencer Abraxas Higgins becoming the new face of the app.

As per Clubhouse:

“A former Wall Street banker turned music marketing strategist turned audio influencer. In addition to being the host of Clubhouse's beloved morning show 9AM in London, Abraxas is also the most followed person in the UK on Clubhouse and makes more money now from brand partners than he did as an investment strategist.”

See, he makes money. Maybe you can too. But maybe not.

Either way, there are still many people using Clubhouse, and it’s especially popular in India, so there could still be marketing potential in the social audio app.

Clubhouse saves replays are being rolled out to users from today.