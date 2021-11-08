Clubhouse Adds Room Recordings, Improved Analytics Data on Attendees

After first announcing that it was coming back in September, Clubhouse has today officially launched its new Replays feature, which will provide another way to utilize your Clubhouse chats, and get more value out of your audio sessions.

the best of live ✨ but later!



Replays are here and they're so much more than just a recording. Creators can download audio, and when you listen on Clubhouse, you'll see all the dynamics of the stage, PTRs, *and* hop from speaker to speaker.



live now on iOS & Android ???? pic.twitter.com/zDtenNy60c — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) November 8, 2021

As explained by Clubhouse:

“Replays are an optional feature that creators can choose to toggle on or off for any public room. When Replays are enabled, anyone on Clubhouse can replay the entire experience whenever they like. They’ll get to see the same elements of a live room like Leave Quietly, and watch the dynamic of the stage and audience shift and evolve throughout the discussion, including PTRs, mic taps, and all the special moments that only happen here.”

While the immediacy of ephemeral audio recordings played a key part in the format’s rise earlier in the year, there’s also value in being able to re-share your broadcasts, and gain more traction with a broader audience as a result.

Twitter recently added the same for Spaces, and the expanded capacity provides creators with options to establish podcasts, share recordings and build community around their audio social efforts.

“Room creators will have the ability to download the audio so they can edit it and use it wherever they want - as a podcast, a clip on YouTube, an Instagram story, a TikTok video, an embed in their article or newsletter, or anywhere else. The replay will also be discoverable within Clubhouse - from club pages, speakers’ profiles (unless they choose to hide it), search (starting next week), and more.”

Each of these is a significant discovery element, which could end up playing a big part in helping Clubhouse creators maximize their efforts.

And as you can see from the above clip, Clubhouse has also added another handy feature, with the capacity to skip to the next speaker in a replay.

That provides more control for listeners, using audio recognition to mark each speaker change. Of course, there is also a risk that the system could get it wrong, and you could miss out on some elements of the chat as a result, but it provides another option for filtering your playback, and customizing your own experience.

Finally, Clubhouse is also adding cumulative counts of all people that tuned into your chat – even those that listen-in via the Replay option.

That'll provide more data insight for your planning, and pitching to potential partners, while Clubhouse also says that it will add more analytics tools over the coming months.

It’s an important update for Clubhouse, which has lost a lot of its early hype, but is still gaining users as it expands around the world. The capacity to glean even more value from your broadcasts will provide more incentive for creators to keep coming back to the app, which could help the app maximize retention - of creators and their audiences - as it seeks to establish its niche.

Clubhouse Replays are rolling out on iOS and Android from today.