Double Verify Expands YouTube Viewability and Fraud Verification to Shorts

Double Verify has expanded its YouTube verification offerings to now cover Shorts clips, which will provide additional validation of Shorts traffic and impact, based on Double Verify’s systems.

Double Verify has offered viewability and fraud measurement across YouTube and Google ads for over a decade, and with the rise of Shorts, it’s now adding this as an additional element within its measurement solutions.

As per Double Verify:

“With DV’s quality verification technology, advertisers on Shorts benefit from:

Fraud Measurement: For advertising to perform, it must be seen by a real human being. DV identifies and protects advertisers against fraud and IVT – from compromised devices to bot manipulation.

Viewability Authentication: DV provides comprehensive viewability measurement, offering clarity into whether an ad has the opportunity to be seen and confirming its potential to make an impact.”

In addition to this, Double Verify will also now provide viewability and fraud measurement across YouTube Masthead and In-feed Video inventory as well, providing extra assurance for YouTube marketers.

Shorts has become a key engagement driver in the app, with Shorts content now generating over 50 billion cumulative views per day. That’s made it a valuable supplementary promotional tool for YouTube marketers, as a means to boost exposure, and get more viewers back to your main channel content.

Of course, Shorts has also become a valuable driver in itself, with YouTube’s Shorts revenue program now providing direct income for ads shown in the Shorts feed.

TikTok has led the way on this trend, which has shifted overall video consumption behaviors, and Shorts is one of many elements that’s become a much bigger focus for brands as a result.

And now, you can confirm your Shorts data, with assurance from Double Verify.

It could be an important update for your analysis.