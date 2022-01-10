eCommerce Statistics and Trends for 2022 [Infographic]

eCommerce activity has seen a huge jump over the past two years, with the pandemic forcing more of us to find alternative means to browse and buy, due to lockdowns, store closures and other restrictions.

That’s accelerated the already rising trend towards online shopping, which now looks set to remain a key focus for some time, with new variants causing more outbreaks, increasing concerns about a return to physical interaction.

With that in mind, it’s worth noting what the latest eCommerce trends tell us about evolving consumer preferences, and how your business can align with such to maximize your opportunities.

To help with this, the team from WebsiteBuilderExpert has put together this huge infographic of eCommerce trend data, including valuable notes on overall growth, product trends, environmental concerns and more.

If you’re looking to make a bigger push into eCommerce in 2022, this is need-to-know stuff.

Check out the infographic below, while WebsiteBuilderExpert has also listed more in-depth data in its full report.