eCommerce Tips: How to Smash Your Sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to generate more sales on your eCommerce website? Want to know how to optimize your listings for Black Friday and Cyber Monday?
The team from Website Builder Expert share their tips for success in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Optimize your products for sales
- Apply the right discounts, to the right products
- Improve the shopping experience
- Make your checkout process as good as it can be
- Use social media to drive traffic
- Send top-quality email marketing campaigns
- Sort out your site’s images
- Decide what to do about shipping costs
- Provide standout customer service
- Test load capacity
- Test email marketing in advance
- Test your site across different browsers
- Black Friday and Cyber Monday best practices
Check out the infographic for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.