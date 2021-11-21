eCommerce Tips: How to Smash Your Sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to generate more sales on your eCommerce website? Want to know how to optimize your listings for Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

The team from Website Builder Expert share their tips for success in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

Optimize your products for sales

Apply the right discounts, to the right products

Improve the shopping experience

Make your checkout process as good as it can be

Use social media to drive traffic

Send top-quality email marketing campaigns

Sort out your site’s images

Decide what to do about shipping costs

Provide standout customer service

Test load capacity

Test email marketing in advance

Test your site across different browsers

Black Friday and Cyber Monday best practices

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.