Email Marketing and Why it's So Important [Infographic]

Even with social platform usage continuing to rise, email remains a key element of any effective digital marketing strategy, providing a direct connection between you and your target audience, and facilitating a range of engagement benefits.

When it's done right.

Being granted access to a users' inbox is not something that can be taken for granted, as abusing the privilege can easily get you cut off, and lost to that individual forever. That's why your emails have to be planned, and they have to be personally relevant as much as possible. Get these elements right, and email will likely become the backbone of your marketing outreach process.

To help with this, the team from Email Tool Tester have put together this new overview of essential email usage stats and tips, which can help in your planning.

Among the key points:

Personalized emails, which include the customers' name, can have a significant impact on open rates

The right subject line, which is the first thing that your customers will see, can greatly improve response

Emails are more likely to be opened on desktop, which is worth noting in your composition and formatting

​There's a heap more stats and insights into the below infographic, while you can check out Email Tool Testers' full report here.