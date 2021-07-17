x
site logo

Email Marketing and Why it's So Important [Infographic]

Published July 17, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Even with social platform usage continuing to rise, email remains a key element of any effective digital marketing strategy, providing a direct connection between you and your target audience, and facilitating a range of engagement benefits.

When it's done right.

Being granted access to a users' inbox is not something that can be taken for granted, as abusing the privilege can easily get you cut off, and lost to that individual forever. That's why your emails have to be planned, and they have to be personally relevant as much as possible. Get these elements right, and email will likely become the backbone of your marketing outreach process.

To help with this, the team from Email Tool Tester have put together this new overview of essential email usage stats and tips, which can help in your planning.

Among the key points:

  • Personalized emails, which include the customers' name, can have a significant impact on open rates
  • The right subject line, which is the first thing that your customers will see, can greatly improve response
  • Emails are more likely to be opened on desktop, which is worth noting in your composition and formatting

​There's a heap more stats and insights into the below infographic, while you can check out Email Tool Testers' full report here.

Email marketing tips infographic

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on July 14, 2021

    Instagram Tests New 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories to Encourage More Thoughtful Feed Post Sharing

    The new option is designed to encourage more creativity in feed post re-shares to Stories.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 13, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Influence4You becomes the first influencer marketing company to commit to the climate by inv...
    Press Release from
    Influence4You

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on July 14, 2021

    Instagram Tests New 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories to Encourage More Thoughtful Feed Post Sharing

    The new option is designed to encourage more creativity in feed post re-shares to Stories.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 13, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • The Best & Worst Words to Use in Your Website Call to Action Buttons [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • July 17, 2021
  • Email Marketing and Why it's So Important [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 17, 2021
  • Facebook Clashes with the US Government Over Vaccine Misinformation
    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 17, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.