x
site logo

Email Marketing Funnel: How to Attract, Nurture, Convert & Retain Customers [Infographic]

Published July 25, 2021
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to improve your email marketing process? Want to learn how to use email to attract, nurture, convert and retain more clients?

The team from Branticles share their tips for success in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

  • Select an email marketing platform
  • Create email sign up forms
  • Send a welcome email
  • Nurture your leads with educational emails
  • Convert your leads
  • Retain your customers

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Email marketing funnel infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Synecore on July 18, 2021

    The Best & Worst Words to Use in Your Website Call to Action Buttons [Infographic]

    Are your CTA buttons working for your? Check out these tips and insights.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • July 17, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Influence4You becomes the first influencer marketing company to commit to the climate by inv...
    Press Release from
    Influence4You

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Synecore on July 18, 2021

    The Best & Worst Words to Use in Your Website Call to Action Buttons [Infographic]

    Are your CTA buttons working for your? Check out these tips and insights.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • July 17, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • Pinterest's VP of Tech Outlines its Evolving Efforts to Maximize Inclusion and Cater to All Users
    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 25, 2021
  • Email Marketing Funnel: How to Attract, Nurture, Convert & Retain Customers [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • July 25, 2021
  • How to Optimize Your Website Content to Improve Google Rankings & Conversions [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • July 23, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.