Email Marketing Psychology: 12 Secrets for Higher Performing Campaigns [Infographic]

Feb. 16, 2020

Are you looking for ways to improve your email marketing strategy? Want to delve deeper into human psychology to understand how to compose your email campaigns?

The team from Emma Inc. share their tips for success in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

  • How the amygdala affects our gut reactions
  • How our brain processes content
  • How our brain reacts to human faces
  • How our brain reacts to color

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

Infographic looks at the psychological principles of email marketing

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

