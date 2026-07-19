YouTube offers tips on working with Shorts videos

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YouTube shared new tips to help creators integrate Shorts into their creative mix, including notes on how to uncover key trends and opportunities. The company also offered information about interactive functions available within the Shorts composer that could boost viewer engagement.

Shorts is YouTube’s fastest-growing content format, with total Shorts views rising from about 30 billion daily views in 2022 to an estimated 90 billion daily views as of March 2025. Short-form content is clearly the trend of the moment, which has also impacted broader viewing behaviors.

If creators and brands want to maximize engagement with the next generation of consumers, short-form video is an essential consideration.

YouTube Culture and Entertainment Editor Julia Lee Harter recently shared pointers on how to uncover key Shorts trends so that brands can align their content approaches with what’s already resonating with Shorts audiences.

Harter shared five key tips:

Iterate with Remix : YouTube’s Shorts remix options let creators tap on a remix button in order to re-use audio, create a collab post, add a green screen or cut a section from a clip to use as the inspiration for another video.

Let trending audio offer guidance: Harter said that creators can also browse YouTube’s Audio Library using the “Add Sound” option to see what’s trending, then include that audio in their own creations.

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Explore using hashtags : Hashtags have fallen out of favor lately, at least in terms of using tags to increase post reach. But Harter said that creators can tap through on relevant tags to learn more about key trends and formats. “ Every community on YouTube has its own hashtags, whether it's #booktube, #cleanwithme or #learnonshorts,” Harter said. “Tapping on these hashtags takes you to its pivot page, which is a gold mine of ideas.”

Try a template : Harter said templates can be a great place for beginner Shorts creators to start learning how to pace their edits, “or for anyone who just wants to create something great, fast.” Creators can tap on the Shorts template button to use the same style with their on video clip. Templates will replicate the timing, cuts and music.

Stay informed : Harter said creators can keep up with the latest Shorts trends and insights by subscribing to the official YouTube blog , which often shares data on the emerging trends and creator case studies.

Harter also outlined the engagement benefits of YouTube’s various Shorts sticker options.

Poll sticker : The poll sticker provides a quick way to spark direct response from Shorts viewers in-stream, letting them vote on key questions and offering two clear options. Creators can use these insights to guide their content approach.

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Quiz sticker : Creators can pose a question in a Shorts video, offering two possible answers, and then show viewers which one is correct. This provides an easy way to prompt a direct viewer response.

Q&A sticker: Creators can ask viewers a question and let them type out custom responses. “This is a goldmine for future video ideas,” Harter said.

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Add Yours sticker : This sticker lets creators prompt viewers add their own linked Shorts take, which can increase exposure and engagement.

Harter said creators should look to continue the conversation by monitoring replies.

“When you get a great question, an intriguing opinion, or a funny comment, don’t just type back a generic text reply — make that user the star of your next video,” Harter said.

This can help enhance community engagement and grow channels through audience interaction.

Harter also shared tips on building ongoing connection through Shorts, as well as using Shorts to drive expanded channel engagement.

Harter said that creators should look to build a clear path between Shorts content and long-form posts, using Shorts as a gateway into broader discovery.

Harter said the Related Videos link option is a great way to do this because it offers a direct bridge between Shorts and longer videos.

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Harter added that Shorts creators should include a call to action to promote their related videos link, in order to solidify that linkage. “Point at the link so they know where to click, or throw up an image of the thumbnail so they know what they’re getting,” Harter said.

Harter said that creators should reward viewers who click on the Related Videos link by ensuring that the content reflects what they promoted in the Short. “Don’t start with a long, unrelated preamble, don’t make them hunt for the information,” Harter said. “The very first few seconds of your long video should confirm they made the right choice.”

Finally, Harter said creators should experiment with new features, such as vertical live streams.

These tips could provide some additional inspiration on how to approach short-form YouTube content.