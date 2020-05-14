x
Expert Tips on Key Social Media Management Skills [Infographic]

May 14, 2020

Are you looking for a career in social media marketing? Want to know the key skills that you'll need in order to maximize your opportunities in a social media management role?

The team from Socialinsider recently put together a new eBook on the subject, which incorporates a range of tips and notes from leading experts in the field.

You can download the full eBook here, but below is a quick overview of some of the essential lessons from the guide, including pointers on habits, traits, research and creation capabilities.

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing
