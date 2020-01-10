Facebook Adds New 'Page Management History' Tab in Page Tools

Facebook has added a new tab to its Page settings which provides an overview of actions taken by Page admins, including Page role allocations, contact information, Business Manager relationships, and more.

As noted by social media expert Matt Navarra, the new listing will display changes to:

Page Roles - Additions, removals or permissions changes

- Additions, removals or permissions changes Page Settings - Age/country restrictions, Page name/username, contact information

- Age/country restrictions, Page name/username, contact information Business Manager Relationships - New Business Manager claims ownerships, Business Manager access removed

- New Business Manager claims ownerships, Business Manager access removed Business Manager invitations to access the Page - Accepted or Rejected

- Accepted or Rejected Confirmed Pages Owner - Additions or updates

- Additions or updates Group Relationships - Page creates, joins or leaves a group

As explained by Facebook:

"Your Page management history shows what management actions have been taken, when they were taken, and who took them. Only people who help manage your Page can see the Page management history."

The new tab is available via your Page settings - in the options on the left side column, you can now select the 'Page Management History Option'.

Pages have always been able to see who's publishing content on their Page via the Activity Log, but this new addition provides visibility into actions taken by other admins. That could be handy for those looking to better understand specific actions, or just keep better tabs on such changes.

The option is being rolled out to all Pages, so if you're not seeing it yet, you will shortly.