Facebook Adds New Post Control Options in Groups, Helping to Guide Group Interactions

This could be handy.

In addition to its recently added comment moderation and member insight tools for groups, Facebook has also launched some new post control type options for Facebook Group admins, which will enable admins to dictate what types of posts group members can share within their groups, while also setting the shortlink options within the post composer.

As you can see in this example, shared by social media expert Matt Navarra, group admins will now have new options to manage what types of posts people will be able to share in their groups, with a simple toggle to switch on or off the various options.

As you can see at the top of the first screen, admins will also now be able to manage the post shortcuts displayed at the bottom of the composer panel in their group, which will provide more control over the types of posts group members can share, and help to guide that process to better manage interactions.

The tools are another way to make it easier for Facebook group admins to maintain their groups, and ensure that engagement remains on-topic, and focused on the types of interactions that work best for their communities. As noted, Facebook also recently added a range of new moderation tools for group admins, while last October, it also launched new 'Admin Assist' rules, which are automated options for group post moderation, again aimed at saving time.

Which is important, because with 1.8 billion people now engaging in Facebook groups every month, the labor time required to moderate all that discussion is far beyond anything that Facebook itself could handle with its internal moderation teams. As such, Facebook needs its army of volunteer group admins - some 70 million of them - to keep doing what they do, in order to facilitate discussion and maximize engagement.

To support this, Facebook needs to provide more tools to streamline moderation, like these, while it's also working on various incentive programs and options to help boost the appeal of group moderation, and maximize its opportunities.

Post controls are another small step, and while functionally it may not be a shiny new option, it could be hugely valuable in helping to manage and maintain your group activity.