x
site logo

Facebook Begins Roll Out of Dark Mode on its Mobile App

Author

By

Published

Oct. 30, 2020

After months of testing, and after launching dark mode options on every other one of its apps, Facebook has today confirmed that it's now launching a full public test of dark mode within its main mobile app.

The launch video even features reverse engineering expert and app industry superstar Jane Manchun Wong, who has long been a focus of attention for dark mode fans, who pummel her with requests as to when it's being launched for different apps.

Indeed, dark mode options have a very dedicated fandom. We regularly get asked by our readers for updates on dark mode, in various apps - though we are now reaching the point where most apps now facilitate an official dark mode option.

As noted, Facebook itself has already added dark mode options in most - if not all - of its other apps, including MessengerFacebook LiteWhatsApp, and Instagram. Facebook also added dark mode as part of its desktop app refresh back in March.

Facebook dark mode on desktop

But the mobile app missed out. Wong spotted some initial tests of dark mode in the main Facebook app back in March, and Facebook launched a limited test of the option in June. But now, more users will be able to try it out, with the function set to come to all users over the next few months.

Facebook dark mode

So, there it is. For those waiting on dark mode, the wait should soon be over, with Facebook beginning the new testing wave from today, providing you with a whole new color palette for your app.

That should save your eyes when scrolling through Facebook late at night - though is that why people switch to dark mode? I think most just find that it looks cooler - either way, it's coming.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from LinkedIn on April 30, 2020

    LinkedIn Up to 722 Million Members, Continues to See 'Record Levels of Engagement'

    LinkedIn continues to grow, in terms of overall members and active engagement, according to the latest data from parent company Microsoft.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 28, 2020
    • Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from LinkedIn on April 30, 2020

    LinkedIn Up to 722 Million Members, Continues to See 'Record Levels of Engagement'

    LinkedIn continues to grow, in terms of overall members and active engagement, according to the latest data from parent company Microsoft.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 28, 2020
    • Latest in Social Media Updates
  • Facebook Looks to Promote Small Businesses in the Lead-Up to the Holidays [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 30, 2020
  • Facebook Begins Roll Out of Dark Mode on its Mobile App
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 30, 2020
  • Instagram Removes 'Recent' Tab from Hashtag Listings to Stop the Spread of Election Misinformation
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 29, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.