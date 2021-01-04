Facebook Expands Engagement Alerts for Groups, Adds New Alert Options

After launching an initial test of its Engagement Alerts for groups last May, Facebook is now expanding the option to more group admins, while also adding some new elements to help group managers stay on top of relevant discussions and engagement.

Engagement Alerts let admins know 'when posts or comments in your group are getting a big response', and can be switched on within your group settings.

As you can see in these screenshots, Engagement Alerts provide a range of different options for staying on top of rising group discussions, including alerts by Reaction type, comments, replies etc.

Now Facebook's added some new tools to its Engagement Alerts set - as you can see in these screenshots posted by social media expert Matt Navarra, there are now additional options for setting the parameters of your alerts.

That will make it easier to ensure you stay on top of specific types of interactions in your groups, with alerts to help guide you to key trends.

In addition to this, group admins can also now switch on alerts for approved group posts which are later edited by the post author.

The tools add to Facebook's expanding control options for group admins, which also include keyword alerts and automated moderation options based on admin-defined parameters.

Groups have become a critical element of the Facebook experience, and the platform is working to provide ways to assist group admins in managing and maintaining their discussions. When you're first starting out with a group, that's not a huge ask, but as your group grows, the workload can expand significantly, which necessitates the addition of more admins, and/or the use of tools like these to stay on top of key elements.

Engagement Alerts are a good option in this respect, providing another means to stay on top of key discussions and trends, and ensure you're tapping into key opportunities, while also keeping the conversation civil as needed.