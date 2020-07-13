Facebook Guides Brands Through Global Pandemic
As marketers adjust to a new way of life, Facebook makes significant efforts to guide brands through the global pandemic.
From COVID-19 guides to newly released platform features for marketers, there are a lot of new opportunities rising for brand growth on Facebook. Here are just a few of the major updates released over the past few months.
By Andrew Hutchinson
• April 15, 2020
Facebook has published a new guide on the key considerations advertisers need to take into account when measuring campaign performance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Andrew Hutchinson
• May 19, 2020
Facebook has announced new 'Shop' sections for both Facebook and Instagram, which will enable businesses to sell products direct from their profiles.
By Andrew Hutchinson
• May 11, 2020
Facebook has released a new set of features to support SMBs impacted by COVID-19, including a new 'Support Small Business' sticker for Instagram.
By Andrew Hutchinson
• April 11, 2020
Facebook has provided a new set of templates to help businesses communicate key messages amid the COVID-19 shutdowns.
By Andrew Hutchinson
• June 29, 2020
Facebook has announced a range of new tools to help creators monetize their Facebook content, while also enabling more people to apply for monetization capacity.
By Andrew Hutchinson
• May 21, 2020
Facebook has outlined some new tools for its Workplace professional platform in order to help connect the rising number of people working from home.
By Andrew Hutchinson
• April 24, 2020
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has outlined a range of new video tools that Facebook is adding across its apps to meet demand during COVID-19.
By Andrew Hutchinson
• May 4, 2020
Facebook has announced a new series of education sessions for Facebook group admins to help them make the most of their groups.
By Andrew Hutchinson
• March 27, 2020
Facebook has launched a new coronavirus community hub for Messenger, in order to provide tips on how people can connect via the messaging app amid the COVID-19 lockdowns.
By Andrew Hutchinson
• March 18, 2020
Facebook-owned social media monitoring tool CrowdTangle has launched a new search feature to help journalists track down relevant information on evolving web trends.
