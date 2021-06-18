x
Facebook Highlights Black-Owned Businesses for Juneteenth, Provides Tools to Increase Awareness

Published June 18, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Facebook is looking to highlight Black-owned businesses as part of its broader initiatives for Juneteenth, with new showcase collections in both Facebook and Instagram Shops, along with dedicated video programming, hosted by 'Queer Eye' host Kamaro Brown.

As explained by Facebook:

"The coronavirus pandemic has affected all small businesses, but Black-owned small businesses have been disproportionately affected by higher closure rates, and lower sales. To help shoppers discover and support Black-owned businesses on our platforms, Facebook Shop and Instagram Shop will release collections that feature products from Black-owned businesses, under the theme of #BuyBlack."

Facebook #BuyBlack initiative

As you can see here, the themed collections will highlight products from a range of Black-owned businesses, as well as curated collections from various influencers.

Kamaro Brown, meanwhile, is also hosting a new video series on Facebook Elevate, in which he'll further showcase Black-owned small businesses, and provide tips on how others can get involved in the initiative.

Facebook has also released a new set of visual templates to help brands show their support, including a range of post and Stories frames.

Facebook #BuyBlack initiative

As noted, the program is part of Facebook's broader initiatives for Juneteenth, with The Social Network also partnering with Tina Knowles-Lawson to share more insights on the history of the event.

Given the impacts of the pandemic, and the rise of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, this Juneteenth takes on a higher level of meaning and significance, and it's important for Facebook, and all businesses in the public eye, to show their support where they can.

Facebook's new tools and templates can help with this, while the video content and insights can help to provide more understanding as to the meaning and significance of the event.

You can find out more about Facebook's various Juneteenth initiatives here

