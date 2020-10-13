Facebook Launches Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset

Interest in virtual reality has been rising during the COVID-19 lockdowns, with people seeking alternative sources of entertainment. Catering to this, Facebook announced last month that it would be launching a new Oculus VR headset soon - and today, it's been released, with the Oculus Quest 2 now available in stores and via oculus.com.

The new headset features improved performance and enhanced resolution, all within a wireless VR unit. The first version of the Oculus Quest became the company's best-selling VR headset, and with a range of new features and tools incoming, Facebook is keen to capitalize on the current interest, and get more people engaging within its virtual environments.

And it's not just about gaming - Facebook also announced the beta launch of its new 'Horizon' social VR experience back in August, which will provide a platform for people to interact in the virtual world.

Facebook's also working on new Workplace features within VR, which, given the shift to remote work, could also be a key selling point for the technology moving forward.

As noted, VR has already seen a significant uptick in interest this year, which has enabled Facebook to put even more focus on its next level VR tools. The advanced system of the Quest 2 will facilitate more opportunities in this respect, and Facebook has already noted that it believes VR will be the future of social networking.

It could be the start of the next era, which will also, eventually, incorporate new marketing and outreach opportunities. It could be worth paying attention now, to ensure that you're ahead of the trend.

The Quest 2 is available now, and starts at $299 USD.