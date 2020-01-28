Facebook Launches Previews of Upcoming Super Bowl Ad

Last December, Facebook revealed that it had booked a slot to run its first ever Super Bowl ad in 2020, which would focus on the connective benefits of Facebook groups.

And this week, in the lead-up to the event, Facebook has released a series of previews for its Super Bowl ads, which will feature comedian Chris Rock, and look set to focus on niche communities, and how Facebook brings them together.

Though the full concept remains a little unclear - for example, there's a scene with Chris Rock launching a rocket with a group of kids.

Chris Rock doing push-ups in a trailer:

Then, in sticking with the 'rock' theme, there's a shot of a rock collection:

Someone on a rocking chair:

People playing 'Paper. Scissors, Rock':

You get the gist.

So, 'rock', in its various interpretations, will be the focus - but how exactly that relates to Facebook groups isn't 100% clear at this stage.

Neither, really, is the logic behind why Facebook needs to run a Super Bowl ad. I mean, Facebook is already used by some 70% of American adults, so it's pretty safe to assume that people are aware of what the platform is, and what it does. Add to this the fact that more than a billion Facebook users are active members of groups, and you can also surmise that most people are aware of them too - so why run a multi-million dollar ad campaign to promote the same?

No doubt Facebook has some strategic goal here, some underlying plan to help shift public perception and re-ignite excitement about its groups product. Most people, you would think, would already be members of the groups they're interested in, but it seems like Facebook might be going for a shot of nostalgia in order to connect people to long-lost interests of their pasts, and bring even more of them together.

The main push, you would assume, is to remind people of the benefits of Facebook, and why it's good. Despite the data concerns, despite the misinformation spread through its network, despite the accusations of bias in order to get certain political candidates elected. Aside from all of that, people started using Facebook because it's fun, because it connects us to other people who are also passionate about similar things.

No, not politics, let's not talk about that - but cool things like rockets and rock collections and rocking chairs.

Those are cool, right? Those are harmless. And fun.

Maybe that's Facebook's angle - though it does seem like a steep price to pay for such a reminder.

But then again, Facebook's not exactly short of cash these days. We'll find out the full details early next week.