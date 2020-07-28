Facebook Offers New, Free Training Sessions on Groups for Business, Messenger and More

Facebook's 'Summer of Support' business education program continues this week, with a range of courses looking at how businesses can use Messenger, Facebook groups and more.

Last week, Facebook provided some helpful sessions on utilizing the Facebook Pixel and making best use of Instagram's camera options. You can still view those, and any of the previous sessions, here, and this week, Facebook has a new line-up that may provide some tips for your strategic approach.

Using Facebook Groups to Build a Customer Community - Learn how creating a community of your customers through Facebook Groups can help build connections among people who share an interest in your business, products or services.

Connecting With Customers Through Messenger - Businesses like yours are getting results with Facebook Messenger. Learn how different features from Messenger can help you acquire customers, enable transactions, drive awareness and build stronger customer relationships.

Paying it Forward - In this session, we’ll hear from Carolyn Everson, Facebook’s VP of Global Marketing Solutions about the importance of giving back, and learn about businesses that have found ways to support their communities in times of crisis.

Unsung Heroes: Ballet After Dark - Healing spaces don’t always have to be physical. Tyde-Courtney Edwards, founder and director of Ballet After Dark, is able to bring her healing work to a much broader community, thanks to her thoughtful use of Facebook and Instagram.

Boost My Business With Tan France: Zeus’ Place - Tan heads to New Orleans, La. to meet Michelle Ingram, owner of Zeus’ Place — a pet daycare and grooming company. Michelle is looking to drive more traffic and bookings at one of her locations and knows that Facebook and Instagram can help, but she isn’t sure how to get started building her creative. In this episode, Michelle learns how to highlight Zeus’ Place offerings with a video ad created on her mobile device using a slow motion technique and simple apps.

There should be some good lessons here - the last one, in particular, is essentially a case study, which may provide guidance on how to maximize your Facebook and Instagram efforts.

In addition to this, Facebook's also running a continuation of its Community Connect Education Series, which focuses specifically on how to make best use of Facebook groups, with insights from group admins and experts.

This month's focus is on “Growth in your Community", and will include internal spokespeople from Facebook to offer advice and guidance (learn more here).

A lot of the advice you tend to get from these programs are things you've likely heard before, but there are usually at least a few tips or notes in each that can help you improve your approach.

If you're looking to maximize your Facebook marketing process, then they're definitely worth a look.