Facebook Shares New Tips for Connecting with Valentine's Day Shoppers [Infographic]

Published Feb. 2, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Have you mapped out your Valentine’s Day marketing plan yet?

The most romantic day of the year is coming up fast, and if you haven’t considered how you can tap into the surrounding excitement, it may be worth taking a moment to assess your options, and get a feel for what your target audience could be most interested in.

This might help. Today, Facebook has published a new, 4-page overview of key tips for Facebook Marketplace sellers for Valentine’s Day, which includes notes on rising search trends, tie-in promotions, advertising and more.

And while the tips are geared towards Marketplace sellers, the trend notes are fairly universal, with some particularly good, basic tips on starting out with Facebook promotions and trend alignment.

You can download the full Facebook Marketplace Guide to Valentine’s Day here, or check out the infographic summary below.

Facebook Marketplace Valentine's Day Guide

