x
site logo

Facebook Tests New Reels and Rooms UI, Integrated into the Facebook Stories Panel

Published June 27, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Facebook may be close to giving Instagram Reels exposure a significant boost, by integrating a new Reels clips display directly into the Facebook app, as it seeks to combat the continuing rise of TikTok. 

Facebook Reels display

As you can see in this example, posted by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, Facebook is currently testing a new display option for the top of feed Stories panel, which would give users the option to see an alternative feed display of either Stories, Instagram Reels clips, or in-progress video and audio rooms.

That could help boost discovery of Facebook's new audio rooms, which are now in live testing with selected creators and groups, but it would most significantly increase exposure for Instagram Reels, with Reels content highlighted right at the top of the Facebook app, which is used by 2.85b people per month.

Instagram, of course, has a billion active users of its own, but many Facebook users are not users of Instagram, or TikTok. That could make this a great option for Facebook to boost interest in Reels, by exposing a range of new audiences to the option, which could subsequently increase engagement, and interest in Reels overall.

Facebook has been trying everything it can to make Reels a bigger element in the app, in an effort to stop users from migrating across to TikTok instead. It's still working on improving the Reels algorithm to maximize engagement and usage, while it's also developing a new payment program for top Reels creators, which looks similar to Snapchat's Spotlight payment offering for top clips.

But the real ace up Facebook's sleeve here is exposure potential, and ultimately, monetization opportunities. Instagram itself is still bigger than TikTok in terms of users (though that may not be the case for too long), and if it can also expand Reels exposure to Facebook users as well, that could be an unmatchable, and highly attractive audience for those looking to build a following for their content.

Facebook's been testing Reels recommendations in Facebook Watch and user feeds since late last year, but this experiment, which is currently not in live testing as yet, would be the biggest step that it's taken on this front to date.

In addition to this, Facebook's also developing a new option to create Reels in Facebook.

Facebook Reels creation

Again, both of these options are in the early experimental phase, and it may well end up that neither gets released.

But it is interesting to see how Facebook's working to build Reels, as it continues to map out ways to fend off competition from TikTok.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Matt Navarra/Twitter on June 25, 2021

    Instagram Launches Live Test of Image and Video Uploads From the Desktop Version of the App

    The option will provide more capacity to manage and maintain your IG presence.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 24, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Matt Navarra/Twitter on June 25, 2021

    Instagram Launches Live Test of Image and Video Uploads From the Desktop Version of the App

    The option will provide more capacity to manage and maintain your IG presence.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 24, 2021
    • Latest in Social Media Updates
  • Facebook Publishes New Report on the Evolution of eCommerce, and Strategic Considerations
    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 27, 2021
  • Facebook Tests New Reels and Rooms UI, Integrated into the Facebook Stories Panel
    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 27, 2021
  • Twitter Adds New Spaces Speaker Listings Display, Highlighting Remaining Speaker Places
    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 25, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.