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Google adds AI creation disclosure for ads

When brands use generative artificial intelligence tools in their promotions, Google’s SynthID will automatically detect and label the content.

Published July 9, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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Google announced new transparency elements for ads created using artificial intelligence-generated elements. Ad viewers will be able to access a new information panel when Google’s system detects AI usage.  

Google ad transparency

As shown in this image, by tapping the three dot menu on a Google ad, viewers can access a new “how this ad was made” element, which will include information on whether AI was used.

As explained by Google: “We want to make managing AI disclosures as simple as possible for advertisers. So when they use Google’s generative AI advertising tools to create ads, we’ll automatically add a disclosure to each ad’s My Ad Center panel. And when they create ads elsewhere, we’re introducing a control so they can easily indicate if they used generative AI.”

Google will use its own SynthID process to detect AI usage. SynthID is essentially a digital watermark that lets Google’s systems detect AI usage. Google will also incorporate C2PA metadata signals in order to expand its AI labeling abilities.  

Google said the placement of its AI disclosures will be dictated by local requirements, with some tags being shown directly on the ad, “either automatically or when an advertiser uses this control.”

AI disclosures are becoming increasingly important, as more creators and brands use these tools to improve their workflow and generate content.

The more these types of assistive AI tools are released, the more they’ll inevitably be used. As such, providing transparency, especially in ads, is an important way to ensure improved understanding and context. 

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