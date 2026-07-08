LinkedIn shares tips on effective posting

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LinkedIn shared new advice on how to maximize content performance in the app, with a simple checklist of what should be included in every LinkedIn update.

The platform also shared insights into optimizing content for artificial intelligence chatbot citations, with LinkedIn content being among the most referenced source material for AI tools.

First, on general posting tips. LinkedIn has shared a simple checklist for effective content creation in the app, which applies to both creators and brands.

So two to three posts per week, with a question to spark ongoing discussion and engagement.

As per LinkedIn: “Consistency is one of the biggest drivers of reach on LinkedIn. Posting regularly signals to the algorithm that you're an active, valuable contributor.”

It’s also interesting to note the length here, with LinkedIn advising that creators should post longer updates to maximize interest.

LinkedIn also noted that creators should engage with comments within the first hour of posting, while it also suggested that creators should repurpose their top-performing posts in new formats.

LinkedIn VP of Marketing Davang Shah also recently shared notes on how to optimize LinkedIn posts for LLM consumption.

According to Shah, creators should write a clean, strong opening line, because that first sentence will generally become the post’s URL.

As per Shah: “LinkedIn uses the first line of your post to generate its URL. Avoid starting with hashtags like #socialmedia, as they create generic URLs and dilute your keyword signal. Instead, lead with your keywords.”

Shah advised creators to use clear formatting in their updates, with short paragraphs, and — where appropriate — a list or numbered sequence.

Shah also highlighted the importance of engaging with comments.

“Engagement signals in the first 24 hours influence how widely a post is distributed,” Shah said. “High-quality comments — those that add to the conversation with insights, questions, or different perspectives — are a positive signal for both the LinkedIn algorithm and AI retrieval systems.”

In addition, Shah provided tips for LinkedIn Articles, which are the platform’s long-form content option.

Ideal length: 800 to 1,200 words

Best for: evergreen thought leadership, detailed analysis and building authority with frameworks

AI performance: higher citation share due to depth and structural clarity

Essentially, ensuring that each post and/or article has a clear, logical structure, as well as a topical focus, will help creators put their best foot forward in the app.