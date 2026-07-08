Google adds AI-powered Video Remix option

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Google announced an upgrade to its artificial intelligence-powered remix options on Wednesday, which lets users generate new variations of their personal videos in its Google Photos app.

As shown in these images, the new video remix option lets users change the context of their video clips, offering realistic-looking background editing that can transform the video’s context.

As explained by Google: “Now, with Video Remix in Google Photos, you can transform ordinary videos into share-worthy moments in just a few taps. Powered by our Gemini Omni model, Video Remix lets you make stylized, imaginative memories from a library of easy-to-use templates.”

Gemini Omni, which Google first announced at its I/O conference in May, is able to create more realistic-looking visual depictions based on what Google called its “intuitive understanding of physics and Gemini’s real-world knowledge and reasoning.”

The end result is a more true-to-life generation, which could make this an interesting functional update, especially for marketers who want to use this option to expand their creative materials.

However, its practical use case for regular users is questionable. Despite the promise that AI tools will improve people’s lives, developers are instead building tools like this, which allow people to create false depictions of themselves in alternate environments.

But these videos don’t represent real life, these are not actual experiences and scenes that users are able to share. It’s a fantasy, a misrepresentation, and for the most part, they don’t seem to resonate much with consumers.

That said, features like this are impressive as technical achievements. Which seems to be enough for developers, who continue to compete on made-up scoreboards where they can beat other developers with their increasingly realistic depictions.

But again, for marketers and for specific use cases, Google’s latest Omni video editor looks pretty good.

Google said the updated video remix option is available in the Create tab in Google Photos.

The feature is rolling out Google AI Plus, Pro and Ultra subscribers in select countries.