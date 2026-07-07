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Meta adds updated disclosure tags for AI-generated ads

The updated tags will provide more info on which promotions include AI-generated elements, whether from Meta or via external AI tools.

Published July 7, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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Meta has updated the labels for Facebook and Instagram ads that include artificial intelligence-generated content, in order to ensure that these notes align with the company’s recent updates to its general ad disclosure listings.

Meta AI ad labeling

Now, Facebook and IG ads that have been created using AI tools will include a disclosure element in their About this ad element, which users can access by tapping the three-dot menu on any promoted post.

As explained by Meta: To increase transparency around AI-generated content, we will automatically label ad content that has been created or edited using some of Meta’s generative AI tools or with third-party generative AI tools offered by other products like Photoshop, Dall-E, or others.”

Meta said it will automatically apply an AI info label when advertisers use features including Background Generation, Image Generation or Add Animation “to create or significantly edit an image or video.”

Meta will also include these labels when it detects that an ad was created or edited by third-party generative AI tools.

“Meta uses industry-standard detection methods, such as C2PA to identify when ad content has been created or edited using third-party generative AI tools,” the company said. “When we detect this metadata, we label the content accordingly. We will continue to evolve our approach to labeling AI-generated content in partnership with experts, advertisers, policy stakeholders and industry partners as community expectations and AI technology evolve.”

The update comes just months after Meta announced that it is switching its in-stream ad labels from Sponsored to Ad. 

Meta ad example

The update should provide more clarity regarding AI content, which could also help to flag potentially misleading depictions in ads.

Meta already has AI disclosure tags for organic content.

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Filed Under: Facebook, Instagram

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