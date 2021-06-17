x
Google Adds New Search Console Insights to Provide Quick Pointers on Key Website Visitor Trends

Published June 17, 2021
Google is looking to help publishers get a better understanding of their content performance with new Search Console Insights, which will highlight key trends and notes on a new tab in Google Search Console, and in the Google mobile app.

Google Search Console Insights

As you can see here, the new quick insights, linked to your Google Analytics account, will highlight key trends based on visitor activity, helping you get a better understanding of relevant content performance markers.

As explained by Google:

"Whether you are a web content creator, a blogger or a website owner, and no matter your level of technical expertise, Search Console Insights can provide you with an overview of how your content is performing."

That could be particularly helpful for not only identifying key audience trends to tap into, but also to guide your promotional efforts. You could, for example, look to boost certain high-performing posts with paid campaigns, while knowing the key search terms for your site, in real-time, can further inform your thinking about strategic approaches, and ensure you're capitalizing on opportunities.

Users will be able to access the new Search Console Insights via the Search Console dashboard, with a new indicator now present at the top of the screen.

Google Search Console

And as noted, Google's also looking to add the functionality into its mobile app:

"In the iOS Google App, select “Search Console Insights” in the account menu (tap your profile picture). We are working to also add Android Google App support."

It won't be available to all mobile users as yet, but Google's working to roll out the functionality to all users in the coming weeks. 

There's a range of ways this could be used, and could provide benefit, with every trend note and pointer adding a little more to your understanding of what resonates, providing another piece of the puzzle to your broader strategic approach. As such, even if you're not directly actioning each specific tip, it'll be worth checking in on the trends when you can, just to add a little more, and formulate a broader image of your site, and visitor activity.

It could end up being a highly valuable reference point, and ultimately improve your broader content approach.

