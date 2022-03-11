Google Adds New Vehicle Ads Search Placement to Help Auto Sellers Align with Evolving Search Trends

With more and more people using the web to search for auto purchase options, Google is leaning into this trend, with new vehicle ads on Search, which will display nearby cars for sale, and provide more direct connection from search results.

As you can see in this example, Google’s new vehicle ads option will enable auto sellers to occupy valuable top of search real estate, helping to maximize attention and response.

As explained by Google:

“For example, if someone searches for a 2019 SUV, they’ll see several vehicle options they can either purchase nearby or get delivered - along with pictures and inventory information like location, make, model, price and mileage. Once they select a car, the ad will direct them to the vehicle description page on your website where they can fill out a lead form or get your dealership’s contact information.”

To use the new placement, auto advertisers will need to create a vehicle inventory data feed, and connect it via Google’s Merchant Center in order to fuel the listings, and ensure that they remain up to date.

It could be a good way to maximize awareness among searchers, and with 95% of vehicle buyers now using online sources to find vehicle information - twice as many as those that begin their research process at a dealer – that has to be a key consideration for auto sellers in the modern environment.

Indeed, Google says that advertisers who complemented their existing Search campaigns with its new vehicle ads saw a 25% average increase in conversion during beta testing.

It may well end up being a key consideration.

Google’s new vehicle ad placement is currently available in the US, and will be coming to more countries soon.