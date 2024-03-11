Google Adds Social Media Posts to Business Listings

After expanding access to its option to add social media profiles to your Google Business listing back in October, Google has now added a new section within its business listings in Search, which displays recent social media posts from your connected profiles.

As you can see in this example, shared by Search Engine Journal, Google Business profiles now have a new sub-section titled “Social Media Updates,” which displays the latest posts from your linked social apps. Businesses owners can connect their Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest, TikTok and X accounts via their Google Business dashboard.

Google says that the social post previews are populated automatically based on the social profiles linked to the business. And while you can (and should) manually link your social media accounts, Google also notes that it may add social media links to eligible Business Profiles automatically in some cases.

As noted, last year, Google enabled more businesses to add social media links to their Google Business profile, providing another way to showcase your social profile links within Google Search and Maps.

This new element builds on this, which could help to provide more context within your Google Business listing, and generate more interest in your products and/or services.

It’s an interesting update, and given the power of Google for driving traffic, it’s definitely another element that you should be considering for your Google Business listing.

You can learn more about how to connect your social profiles to your Google presence here.