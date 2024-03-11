 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Google Adds Social Media Posts to Business Listings

Published March 11, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

After expanding access to its option to add social media profiles to your Google Business listing back in October, Google has now added a new section within its business listings in Search, which displays recent social media posts from your connected profiles.

Google Business Social Media Listings

As you can see in this example, shared by Search Engine Journal, Google Business profiles now have a new sub-section titled “Social Media Updates,” which displays the latest posts from your linked social apps. Businesses owners can connect their Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest, TikTok and X accounts via their Google Business dashboard.

Google says that the social post previews are populated automatically based on the social profiles linked to the business. And while you can (and should) manually link your social media accounts, Google also notes that it may add social media links to eligible Business Profiles automatically in some cases.  

As noted, last year, Google enabled more businesses to add social media links to their Google Business profile, providing another way to showcase your social profile links within Google Search and Maps.

Google Business social links

This new element builds on this, which could help to provide more context within your Google Business listing, and generate more interest in your products and/or services.

It’s an interesting update, and given the power of Google for driving traffic, it’s definitely another element that you should be considering for your Google Business listing.

You can learn more about how to connect your social profiles to your Google presence here.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Linearity Introduces Game-Changing Animation Software for Social Media Marketers
From Linearity
March 08, 2024
Survey Reveals Vast Generational Differences in Shopping Habits
From Whop
March 05, 2024

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Social Media Updates
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell