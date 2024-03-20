Google Announces Ad Placement Partnership With Disney

Google has announced a new integration with Disney’s Real-time Ad Exchange (DRAX), which will enable Display and Video 360 advertisers to expand their campaigns to appear on Disney properties.

Last year, Google announced that Display and Video 360 campaigns could be extended to Disney+, which marked the first stage of this new partnership. And now, Google advertisers will also be able to extend their campaigns to more Disney platforms and properties.

As per Google:

“By tapping into Disney's high-quality inventory and audience at scale, which complements the existing audiences available through Display & Video 360's CTV inventory, advertisers can maximize their reach and impact across Hulu, Disney+ and YouTube among others. With more actionable bid requests from Disney, the DRAX integration also enables enhanced frequency controls and unified reporting across advertisers’ entire streaming buy. This allows them to use streaming dollars more effectively.”

The partnership will also include expanded measurement solutions, as well as the capacity to secure instant deals for Disney’s inventory, “quickly creating reservations using Disney's contextual and audience segments”.

It’s an interesting ad partnership, which will hold appeal for brands that are looking to reach viewers of Disney content, in a more programmatic way. It’ll also give you more options within your Google campaign set-up, which could facilitate all new opportunities for audience reach and engagement, across a wide range of high engagement surfaces.

Premium placement will likely be pricey, but having the option within Google Ads Manager will make it easier to run wider-reaching campaigns, and reach even more people with your promotions.

You can read more about Google’s expanded Disney partnership here.