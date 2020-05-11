Google Announces New, Free Digital Skills Training Sessions Online

With audiences now unable to attend in-person events, Google has announced an expansion of its Grow with Google training and education courses, with a new series of online sessions designed specifically to meet increased need during the crisis.

As explained by Google:

"We’ll offer digital skills training, interviews with career experts and programming from partners including Merit America and the National Congress of American Indians. Topics will include “How to manage your business remotely in times of uncertainty” and “How to improve your resume with four practical strategies.”

The schedule of courses, which you can see above, could provide some valuable insight for those looking to get a better understanding of how search works, how to optimize your Google ads, and how to improve your website performance.

In addition to this, Google will also offer personalized assistance with a Google employee to those who attend, while Google's also continuing to partner with over 7,000 local rganizations on digital skills training initiatives.

It could be good opportunity to get a better handle on digital marketing fundamentals, especially for those business owners who've now been forced to make a more significant shift online due to the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Google products, in particular, can be very technical, with a lot of variables at play. Getting a better understanding of how they work, direct from Google, could be a big help in optimizing your digital marketing performance.

You can register for any of the available courses here using your Google account.