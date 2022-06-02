Google Launches New 'Interview Warm-Up' Tool to Help Job Applicants Improve Their Interview Technique

Google’s looking to help job candidates maximize their career opportunities via a new, machine-learning powered tool that enables people to undertake mock job interview questions, with a view to improving their interview performance for the real life application process.

As outlined in the video above, Google’s team has developed a new system that enables users to speak to an automated interviewer, then review their answers to improve their interview performance.

As explained by Google:

“Interviewing in a new field can be hard, especially if you don’t have access to friends, family or mentors in the field who can help you practice and prepare. That’s why we’ve been collaborating with job seekers to start building a new tool called Interview Warmup that lets you practice answering questions selected by industry experts, and uses machine learning to transcribe your answers and help you discover ways to improve.”

The process, which you can try out yourself here, includes a range of questions that are related to roles stemming from the Google Career Certificates program, but Google says that anyone can go through the exercise, with a lot of general interview questions also included in the mix.

As you answer each question, your responses are transcribed in real time, so you can go back and review how you went.

“You’ll also see insights: patterns detected by machine learning that can help you discover things about your answers, like the job-related terms you use and the words you say most often. It can even highlight the different talking points you cover in each answer, so you can see how much time you spend talking about areas like your experience, skills and goals.”

It could be a handy tool, and with 1.5 million open roles in the US, and one in four people considering new career opportunities, there’s a wide pool of potential users for the app.

LinkedIn launched a similar tool back in 2020, with its automated interview feedback tool, which enables users to record themselves answering common interview questions, then provides AI-generated feedback on answer delivery, including notes on pacing, your use of “filler words”, phrases to avoid, etc.

Google’s system is largely the same, and in combination, the two free tools offer various options to polish your interview skills, and prepare yourself for presenting - or even, really, for public speaking in a different application.

It could be worth a look – you can try out Google’s ‘Interview Warm-Up’ process yourself here.