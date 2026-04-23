Meta expands Instagram management APIs

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Meta announced updates for Instagram’s APIs, giving third party social media management platforms more capacity to facilitate platform posting and analysis.

First, Meta added support for its partnership ads label in the Instagram Content Publishing API. The change will enable third-party platforms to publish organic posts with a paid partnership disclosure label directly at publish time.

As per Meta: “Previously, creators using third-party scheduling tools had to manually add the partnership label through the Instagram app after publishing.”

The update will make it easier to enact partner posts and share information between creators and their brand sponsors.

Meta also added new metrics to the Instagram Graph API in order to give developers a more complete and accurate picture of content performance.

“These metrics are available through two endpoints: the Media endpoint for quick access to engagement counts, and the Insights endpoint for richer analytics data designed for performance reporting,” Meta said.

That will feed through more data on Reels reposts, saves and shares, and power expanded analysis within third party systems.

Meta also added aggregated metrics for views, likes and comments, which will combine data across all placements where content appears, “including Instagram, crossposted Facebook, and boosted media,” the company said.

That will give marketers access to more info on total views, likes and comments.

In addition, Meta added the ability to like and unlike Instagram Feed posts, Reels and comments on behalf of app users through the API. That will allow third-party platforms to enable a broader scope of in-app engagement activity.

These expanded functionalities will make it easier for social media managers to stay on top of the various Instagram functions and interactions from a centralized workplace, which will also ensure these metrics can be integrated into broader scale reporting.