Google Makes its Generative AI Ad Tools Available to More Ad Partners

After announcing its coming slate of generative AI features for ads back in May, Google has now announced that these new tools are being rolled out in beta to all Performance Max users in the U.S., as we head into the holiday season.

Google’s generative AI tools, originally announced at its Marketing Live event, include background generation for visuals, background removal, ad text creation (based on your website), and custom ad generation based on Search queries.

Now, Google’s making a range of these available for broader use, with the main addition being a new way to create text and image assets for campaigns “in just a few clicks”.

As you can see in this example, now, Performance Max advertisers will be able to generate image and text variations in-stream, enabling the creation of your whole campaign through expanded AI suggestions.

As per Google:

“With the help of your knowledge and expertise, Google AI will generate assets that help you reach customers across all of Google’s performance inventory and formats. Performance Max will also take performance data into consideration when suggesting or generating certain assets for your campaigns to help your ads perform well.”

Google’s also making its image editing tools available to a broader set of users, enabling you to maximize your visual assets through background generation and customization.

“All accounts will have access to image editing by early 2024 through the Google Ads asset library. Shareable previews for all assets, including generated ones, are coming soon. This will simplify the creative review workflow and make it even easier for agencies and in-house marketing teams to share out creative concepts.”

Google says that all product imagery available within your Merchant Center listing will be available for use in your linked Performance Max campaigns, providing a range of options for creating all new product images for your seasonal push.

It’s a good expansion, which will help many more brands utilize Google’s evolving composition tools to create stand out campaigns with its AI systems. Of course, results will vary, dependent on your prompts. But at the least, it’ll provide more options to consider when putting together your promotions, while the addition of Google-specific text variations could have a big impact in ensuring that your ads are shown to the right people in its apps.

Google also notes that all images created with its generative AI tools will be identified via SynthID digital watermarks, to ensure transparency in their creation. How effective that process will be in tagging all AI images remains to be seen, but it's another step to avoid misinformation and misrepresentation in AI-generated images.

Some handy tools, which will be made available to all Google advertisers over time.

You can learn more about Google’s latest generative AI ad tools here.