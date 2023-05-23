Google Announces New Generative AI Ad Tools at Marketing Live Event

Google’s announced a range of new generative AI tools for brands at its Google Marketing Live event, including new ad creation options, customized Search ads based on your website text, and more.

First off, on ad creation tools – Google’s rolling out a new process that will enable advertisers to generate background visuals for their product shots, which will provide more ways to make your content stand out in user feeds.

As per Google:

“Our new Product Studio brings the benefits of generative AI to businesses of all sizes, helping them easily create unique and tailored product imagery for free and get more value from the images they already have.”

As you can see in the example above, the process will enable brands to quickly and easily generate multiple versions of product images, based on text prompts, which will open up a range of new possibilities for your promotions.

In addition to being able to generate new background visuals, the tool will also enable advertisers to remove backgrounds, so that you can maximize usage of your visual assets, while it will also be able to improve the quality of small or low-resolution images without having to reshoot.

These are some handy tools, and this, in my opinion, is one of the best ways to utilize these new generative AI functions in an effective, adaptive and beneficial way for brands. Because while you can create whole new images, that’s generally not helpful for brands, in most cases, since really, you want to showcase your specific products. But being able to enhance your existing visual assets with generative add-ons is a valuable use case, which could make it much easier to create multiple versions of your campaigns, and A/B test different elements.

Google says that merchants in the US will be able to access these new tools over the next few months.

Google’s also launching a new process that will summarize your website content for you, and create variations of ads based on your own site text.

“Simply add a preferred landing page from your website and Google AI will summarize the page. Then, it will generate relevant and effective keywords, headlines, descriptions, images and other assets for your campaign. You can review and easily edit these suggestions before deploying.”

Which could be huge for better aligning with specific Search queries, while along similar lines, Google’s also launching a new Search ad creation process based on top search trends, and the text on your website.

“For example, with a search for ‘skin care for dry sensitive skin’, AI can use content from your landing page and existing ads to create a new headline that aligns even more closely with the query, such as ‘Soothe Your Dry, Sensitive Skin’.”

That could help to ensure greater personalization and relevance within Search Ads, while also using the specific language you’ve presented on your site, which could help to drive more interest.

Google also discussed how it’s looking to evolve its Search ads to align with new generative search experiences.

“Over the coming months, we’ll experiment with Search and Shopping ads that are directly integrated within the AI-powered snapshot and conversational mode. For example, if someone is searching for ‘outdoor activities to do in Maui’, and narrows the search further to ask about ‘activities for kids’ and ‘surfing’, they may see a fully customized ad for a travel brand promoting surfing lessons for kids.”

This is a key consideration as discovery trends move more towards generative AI responses, with the process likely to eat into Google’s core search ads market. As such, it needs to integrate ad tools within these new processes – while Microsoft is also experimenting with generative search ads on Bing.

In addition to these generative AI elements, Google’s also simplifying its product feed set-up process, which will now automatically populate a merchant’s product feed with the information it can detect from their website, and adding new insights to highlight your top-performing products.

These are some significant advances in Google’s ad options, which lean into the generative AI shift. And they could make it much easier to get your ads in front of the right people at the right time, based on the terms, visuals and other elements that best align with their interests.