Google Makes 'Swirl' 3D Ad Option Available for Display and Video 360 Campaigns

After testing it out in closed beta over the past year, Google has today announced that its 'Swirl' 3D ads will now be made available to all Display and Video 360 customers globally.

As you can see in this example, the Swirl format enables advertisers to utilize interactive, 3D presentation formats in their promotions.

As explained by Google:

"Swirl lets consumers engage with a product like it's right in front of them by allowing them to rotate, zoom and expand the creative in the ad. Swirl ads allow brands to illustrate changes in behavior, new technology performance, unique product features and more."

That, of course, won't be for everyone. While the ads look amazing, and can deliver great results, creating complex 3D presentations also requires technical capacity, and relative investment.

Advertisers can create Swirl ads using pre-made 3D assets via Google Web Designer, which will now include Swirl templates.

"Brands and agencies can also edit, configure, and publish high-quality, photorealistic models to use in immersive display ad using Google’s 3D platform Poly."

So there are technical limitations, but for those with the capacity, Swirl ads can be a great option to help boost engagement, and maximize brand messaging.

With more platforms moving towards AR, and even VR presentation formats, Swirl will provide Google with another way to evolve its ad offerings in-step, and ensure that it's facilitating next-level connection. And definitely, there's a lot to like about the option - and while it will require additional investment, that could be worth the push, if you can come up with a great, engaging campaign.

You can read more about the Swirl ad creation process here.