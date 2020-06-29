Snapchat Launches New Shoppable AR 'Try-On' Campaign with Gucci Shoes

Snapchat has launched the first campaign using its new 'Shoppable AR' technology, which it recently announced at its 2020 Snap Partner Summit. The initial campaign will be an AR shoe 'try-on' filter, created in conjuction with Gucci.

As per Gucci:

"Snapchat and Gucci are launching the first global sponsored augmented reality shoe try-on Lenses on the social media platform. Gucci will feature four pairs of sneakers in two different Lenses (each Lens will showcase two pairs). Snapchatters will be able to try out the shoes in AR to see how they look."

To be clear, this is not the first time Snapchat has featured products in an AR Lens, but it's the first use of Snapchat's Shoppable AR option, which will enable Snapchatters to purchase the shoes they like directly from the Lens via a “Shop Now” button.

The campaign once again highlights the potential of AR for different eCommerce applications. We've already seen AR try-on tools for make-up, sunglasses, clothing and even homewares, but many of those early applications have been limited due to spatial interpretation and ensuring the products fit into the right dimensions as displayed on the screen.

Shoes are probably a little easier in this respect, in that they have a defined space to cover (your feet), which adds another consideration for retailers to consider when looking to enhance their online product listings.

And with the shift to eCommerce set to be exacerbated by the COVID-19 lockdowns, now is the time to consider the next evolution of retail marketing. Such process will never replace the experience of physically feeling a product - which, it's worth noting, could be very important when buying shoes. But with more people looking to buy online more often anyway, providing additional context through digital means is a smart way to go.

If you're interested, you can check out the new Snapchat/Gucci Lenses by scanning these Snapcodes with your Snapchat camera.

The option will be available to Snapchatters in the UK, US, France, Italy, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and Japan.