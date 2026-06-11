Google partners with Walmart Connect, updates real estate listings

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Google announced a new partnership with Walmart, which will provide advertisers with insight into how their Google campaigns impact sales lift in Walmart stores. The tech company also launched a new test of expanded real estate promotions within its Local Services Ads, in order to provide more detailed property listings.

First off, Google launched a new partnership with Walmart Connect, which will enable Google advertisers to utilize consumer purchase insights from Walmart in order to measure the effectiveness of their campaigns.

As per Google: “Brands can now use audience insights from Walmart, the No. 1 U.S. omnichannel retailer, and reach its 150 million weekly U.S. customers through YouTube campaigns. They’ll then be able to see how those ads impact sales at Walmart.”

Google said advertisers will be able to use Walmart Connect audiences and measurement within Google Display & Video 360. Brands will also benefit from Gemini AI tools in their campaigns, creating “a more connected approach to planning, activation and measurement across the shopper journey.”

The added insights could provide key data points on ad effectiveness, helping to better measure the direct ROI of Google campaigns.

Google is also looking to provide more insight for real estate buyers, with a test of richer Local Services Ads for Home Listings.

As explained by Google: “As buyers look for homes, this expanded format surfaces relevant property details — such as pricing, images and core home features — powered by a partnership with HouseCanary’s rich data platform. Buyers can then call, message or book an appointment with a local agent right from the ad.”

Google said that the updated Local Services Ads for real estate will enable agents to generate higher intent leads, based on more specific property info and broader insights.

It’s hard to say how effective these will be, because a key part of real estate promotion lies in withholding a level of detail within property listings, in order to prompt direct queries.

But maybe, through this enhanced approach, that will lead to more active buyers making genuine queries, cutting down on less valuable follow-ups.