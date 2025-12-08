Pinterest Launches New Shopping Collaboration with Walmart

Pinterest has launched a new collaboration with Walmart that will enable Pinners to easily add recipe ingredients to their Walmart shopping cart, streamlining the connection between recipe ideas and shopping.

As you can see in this example, with this new collaboration, Pinners will now be able to easily add recipe items to their Walmart shopping cart in-stream by tapping the “Shop Ingredients” button beneath a recipe Pin.

Pinners will also be able to swap products for alternatives, view real-time pricing, and select their preferred store for pickup or delivery.

You’ll then be able to switch to the Walmart app to purchase those items, making it easier to act on your latest Pin recipe inspiration.

Which could be a valuable option.

Pinterest says that recipes and meal planning are among its highest-intent use cases, and this new collaborative feature will help to “close the loop between inspiration, product selection, and checkout.”

It’s a smart collaboration, which will help to make Pinterest a more valuable, viable platform for driving purchase activity. And again, with so many Pinners coming to the app looking for recipe inspiration, a streamlined process to go from idea to purchase will further enhance this use case.

Pinterest is steadily emerging as a key shopping companion, with 600 million monthly active users now coming to the platform with high shopping intent. And as Pinterest continues to refine its discovery options, more people are finding more value in Pin recommendations, which also relates to food and recipe inspiration in the app.

As such, this could be a very useful option, and you can expect Pinterest to add more direct shopping options like this in future.

Pinterest says that this new activation is now available on eligible Pin recipes in the U.S.