Google Provides Insight into the Top Search Trends of 2023, and the Last 25 Years

Google has published its latest “Year in Search” overview, highlighting the most searched topics across various categories over the past year.

Google’s annual overview of Search trends provides an interesting summary of the year that was, with Google’s dedicated mini-site providing global and regional insights, as well as interactive displays, games, and more.

As per Google:

“Movie and TV shows captivated audiences this year, with "Barbie" and "The Last of Us" becoming the top trending movie and TV show, globally. They even inspired other top trends: Both “Barbie nails” and “Barbie outfits” were top trending searches in the U.S. in their categories. In fact, this year we were all here for the fashion trends — “it’s giving fashion” was the top trending “it’s giving.”

Yeah, I mean, Barbie was pretty unescapable this year, with pink likely being the color of choice as well.

Google’s overview covers recipes, TV shows, movies, songs, and various other categories. There’s also “Top apparel” and other trending search terms, which could help in your product planning, while you can also filter each list by region, so you can get more local insight into interests.

In addition to this, Google’s also celebrating 25 years of Search, with a new element dedicated to historic Search trends.

The “Time Capsule” enables you to test your knowledge of key events of the past 25 years, based on Google Search activity, while you can also refresh your memory with a new video summary of historic Search trends.

There are also year-by-year listings of the most searched for movies, books, actors, etc. providing another way to stroll down memory lane, based on Google activity.

There are some interesting trend notes here, and it’s also interesting to see how things have evolved over the years, and how that’s reflected in the top trends.

It’s a reminder of how things have changed, and how fast, and also, how old you’re getting. No, just me? Cool cool.

You can check out Google’s latest Search trends overview here.