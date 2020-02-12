Google Publishes Listing of Key Valentine's Day Trends for 2020

Looking for ways to spice up your Valentine's Day campaigns?
This may help - Google has this week published a new listing of rising Valentine's Day trends, based on Google Trends data over the last few weeks.
And they may help inform your strategic direction or tie-in - first off, Google has shared a map of the most popular romantic comedies by state.
Maybe there's a way you could incorporate popular characters or scenes, relative to interest.
Google has also shared a listing of the most popular love songs:
- “Love Story,” Taylor Swift
- “Endless Love,” Diana Ross & Lionel Richie
- “Unchained Melody,” The Righteous Brothers
- “Amazed,” Lonestar
- “My Girl,” The Temptations
And gift ideas - though bear in mind that these are not the most popular gift to receive, necessarily, but the most searched for items, based on Google activity.
- Flowers
- Ecards
- Teddy bears
- Rose bears
- Chocolate covered strawberries
Valentine's Day offers a heap of opportunities for branded content and campaign tie-ins, and these indicators from Google could help you formulate a more resonant approach in your efforts.
Or it's just interesting to know - either way, you can find more insights of your own via Google Trends.