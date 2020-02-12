Google Publishes Listing of Key Valentine's Day Trends for 2020

Looking for ways to spice up your Valentine's Day campaigns?

This may help - Google has this week published a new listing of rising Valentine's Day trends, based on Google Trends data over the last few weeks.

And they may help inform your strategic direction or tie-in - first off, Google has shared a map of the most popular romantic comedies by state.

Maybe there's a way you could incorporate popular characters or scenes, relative to interest.

Google has also shared a listing of the most popular love songs:

“Love Story,” Taylor Swift “Endless Love,” Diana Ross & Lionel Richie “Unchained Melody,” The Righteous Brothers “Amazed,” Lonestar “My Girl,” The Temptations

And gift ideas - though bear in mind that these are not the most popular gift to receive, necessarily, but the most searched for items, based on Google activity. Flowers Ecards Teddy bears Rose bears Chocolate covered strawberries

Valentine's Day offers a heap of opportunities for branded content and campaign tie-ins, and these indicators from Google could help you formulate a more resonant approach in your efforts.

Or it's just interesting to know - either way, you can find more insights of your own via Google Trends.