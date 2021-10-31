x
Google's Latest Update: Have You Adapted Your SEO Strategy Accordingly? [Infographic]

Published Oct. 31, 2021
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Have you experienced a drop in organic Google traffic in 2021? Could you have been affected by Google’s Page Experience update?

The team from Attrock share their guide to Google’s big 2021 update, and how to adapt your SEO strategy for 2022, in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

  • Core web vitals
  • Mobile usability
  • HTTPS
  • Intrusive interstitials
  • Best practices to follow

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Google Core Web Vitals overview

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

