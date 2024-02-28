How Are Marketers Incorporating Generative AI? [Infographic]

Are you utilizing generative AI tools in your digital marketing process?

According to research, most marketers are now incorporating AI into their daily process, with a recent survey among the SMT community showing that 40% of marketers are using Gen AI tools daily, while only 13% are not using them at all.

The team from SEMRush has provided further insight, after surveying over 2,600 marketers about their use of the latest AI tools.

You can check out SEMRush’s full report here, while in the infographic below, you can glean some additional perspective as to how businesses are using AI, which could help to guide your own approach.