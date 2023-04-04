 Skip to main content
How to Create Content Pillars [Infographic]

Published April 4, 2023
Looking to update your SEO approach?

Building out your strategy under content pillars can be a beneficial process, providing more in-depth insight into key areas and elements, which can then help your pages rank better in Google Search.

It can also help you come up with more content ideas, build your niche authority, and guide users along the path to learning more of what they need to know before making a purchase.

So how do you do it?

This infographic from the team at Giraffe Social Media provides a basic overview of the content pillar approach, and how you can apply it in your content process.

Content pillars infographic

