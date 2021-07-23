x
How to Optimize Your Website Content to Improve Google Rankings & Conversions [Infographic]

Published July 23, 2021
Are you looking for ways to improve your SEO performance? Want to optimize your content for Google and convert more traffic into leads?

The team from SEMrush share their tips for success (along with the tools that they offer to help) in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

  • Find the right keywords
  • Manage keyword density
  • Add visuals
  • Add internal links
  • Becoming a link magnet
  • Leveraging influencers
  • Think carefully about CTAs

Check out the infographic for more detail.

SEMRush content optimization guide

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Filed Under: Digital Strategy

