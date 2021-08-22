How to Use Google to Showcase Your eCommerce Products for Free [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to grow your eCommerce business? Want to sell more of your products using Google’s various online services?

The team from Google Merchant Center share the ways that it can help you succeed in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

Getting started with Google Merchant Center

Completing your business information

Connecting with your Ecommerce platform

Reviewing your products

Helping Google to understand your products

How to boost your visibility

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.