How to Use Google to Showcase Your eCommerce Products for Free [Infographic]

Published Aug. 22, 2021
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to grow your eCommerce business? Want to sell more of your products using Google’s various online services?

The team from Google Merchant Center share the ways that it can help you succeed in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

  • Getting started with Google Merchant Center
  • Completing your business information
  • Connecting with your Ecommerce platform
  • Reviewing your products
  • Helping Google to understand your products
  • How to boost your visibility

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Google product listings infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

