How To Improve Your Website’s Reputation With Google [Infographic]

Some tips to drive high-quality backlinks and improve your Google Search rankings.

Published July 28, 2024
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to improve your reputation with Google? Want to boost your SEO efforts and generate more targeted website traffic?

The team from Red Website Design share their tips for improving your online reputation in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary of what you’ll learn:

  • Review your current backlink profile
  • Create a list of your top posts and keywords
  • Add long-form content to your site
  • Generate a list of websites that you’d like to link into your site to start a guest posting effort
  • Pitch your best content to websites

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Backlinks infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

