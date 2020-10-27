x
Inbound vs Outbound Lead Generation: A Visual Comparison [Infographic]

Oct. 27, 2020

Do you know the difference between inbound and outbound marketing techniques? Are you using the right methods to maximize your business results?

Most businesses use a combination of different tactics, but picking the right ones for your audience, and objectives, is key to driving optimum results. 

In the infographic below, the team from Spiralytics have provided an overview of inbound versus outbound tactics, and how each can be applied within your marketing plan. The graphic also lists some of the pros and cons of each, which could help you in your planning and strategy.

Check out the full infographic below.

Inbound versus outbound tactics

