 Skip to main content
site logo

Instagram Adds the Capacity to Display Up to 5 Links in Your Profile Bio

Published April 18, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Instagram has today launched one of its most requested feature updates, giving users the ability to add up to five links in their IG bio, expanding on its capacity to drive traffic.

Instagram multiple links on bio

As per Instagram:

“Starting today, the update will make it easier for creators and other users to highlight their passions, bring awareness to causes they care about, promote brands they love, showcase their personal business, and more.” 

As you can see in these screenshots, your Instagram bio will now display how many links you have available, via profile linking. When tapped, users will then get a Linktree-like overview of the various link options that you’ve enabled.

Which is bad news for Linktree, and other linking tools. Instagram’s opposition to external links has long been the key driver of usage for third-party link aggregator tools, but now, people will be able to replicate that capacity within the app itself, which will no doubt see many abandon their paid subscriptions to third-party apps.

But then again, some of these tools enable branding options that could still act as an enticement, along with more link display options. It’s also become such a standard behavior now that users don’t find it jarring, so maybe, some businesses will stick with third-party link tools, even with this new capacity available.

But it will likely limit new users signing on, as they can now do the same in-app.

It’s good for users, though, and there’s a range of ways that brands and creators can utilize this capacity to drive traffic to various URLs to maximize their brand presence.

It’s actually surprising that Instagram’s taken this long to implement it, as it’s been testing it since 2021, but now, it’s decided, is the time to push ahead.

To add multiple links to your IG profile, head to ‘Edit profile’ > ‘Links’ > ‘Add external link’. From there, you can drag and drop to order your links as you’d like them to appear in the app. 

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
SimplicityDX Webinar: Mastering Social Media Advertising in a Post-Cookie World
From SimplicityDX
March 30, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Social Media Updates
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell