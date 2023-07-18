Instagram Adds Improved Reels Template Options to Provide Creative inspiration

Instagram’s looking to help users create better Reels, by making it easier to discover and use templates based on high-performing short-form clips.

First off, Instagram’s launching a new and improved Template Browser process, which will enable users to search Reels templates in different categories, organized by ‘Recommended’, ‘Trending’, and those that you’ve previously saved.

It’s a more centralized approach to using templates, which could make it easier to lean into key trends and formats, and help you come up with more effective video approaches.

The new browser will be available within the Reels creation flow, via your existing image gallery options, while you’ll also be able to find the template browser by tapping the camera icon on the Reels tab.

Instagram’s also looking to improve the template editing process, with new elements that will better map the creation flow.

“When you create from a template today, the audio, number of clips, duration of the clips, and AR effects will automatically be added to your reel. In the coming weeks, we’ll also start automatically adding text and transitions that were used in the original reel.”

The details will be fully customizable, but by simply having all of the elements listed, that could make it easier to repurpose each, and maximize your use of effective formats.

These updates are in addition to the existing reels template process, which enables Reels viewers to replicate popular clips by tapping the ‘Use Template’ button in-stream.

Instagram added that functionality last April, which it’s since expanded to also include links to examples of how others have used the same format.

Which can be good for giving you that extra surge of inspiration – though there is always a question as to how much you can stand out when replicating an existing style or process.

Indeed, the Reels and TikTok clips that stand out most are those that have a unique spin or format, and grab attention quickly.

A good recent example is this running video style used by emerging rap duet Flynaboss, which is all over TikTok at the moment.

This type of high-impact video style helps to stand out in-stream, and has seen Flynaboss become a viral hit, underlining the value of seeking out your own approach, in variance to copying existing top styles.

That, of course, isn’t necessarily easy, but it’s worth considering other formats outside of what’s already worked, and trying to think of new angles relative to your products, as opposed to just relying on trends.

But if you need ideas quick, templates can also work, and these new options will make them easier to find and use in the app.

You can read more about Instagram’s latest Reels template options here.