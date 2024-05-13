TikTok Is Testing a Collaboration Feature for Posts

Oh, wow, TikTok’s copying another feature from Instagram, what a surprise.

As goes the circle of replication in social media development, it’s TikTok’s turn to take cues from the field, with a new “Collaboration” feature now in the works at the app.

As you can see in this screenshot, shared by app researcher Radu Oncescu, TikTok’s developing a new option that will enable you to tag collaborators on a post, which will then link their profiles to your post details.

The team from The SpAndroid also looked into the latest back-end code updates to find more info about the option, with the code elements suggesting that:

C reators will be able to invite up to 5 other creators to make a collaboration post

Users will be asked to approve collaborator listings, and will be able to decline those they don’t want to be included on

Users will also be able to remove themselves as collaborators retrospectively

Collaborator posts will appear on the creator and collaborator profiles, though only the creator will be able to edit the post

You’ll be able to invite people to collaborate on a post up to four times each month

So it’s pretty much the same as collaborative posts on IG, though on Instagram, you can add six collaborators, and there’s no limit on how many collab posts per month.

And while it may not be entirely original, it could be a valuable addition, providing another way to engage with specific audiences, and increase your reach in the app.

It could also be a better way to conduct affiliate campaigns and showcase your brand to more users via partner accounts.

The feature hasn’t been released as yet, but it looks to be in late-stage testing, which should see it arrive sometime soon.